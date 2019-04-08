Red-White Relief Help Planned

Nebraska Athletics is teaming up with the Red Cross, student athletes and N Club Letter winners to collect donations for Nebraska and Iowa flood relief efforts at the upcoming Red-White Spring Game this Saturday, April 13.

Volunteers will collect cash donations inside all entrances of Memorial Stadium when the doors open at 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. giving Husker fans time to get to their seats before the Tunnel Walk. Fans are asked to have their donations ready for the bucket collection upon entry in order to assist with getting fans to their seats inside the stadium.

All funds collected in Memorial Stadium will go toward flood relief efforts in Nebraska as well as Southwest Iowa.

It should be noted that volunteers will only collect donations inside the gates and buckets will not be passed inside the Stadium.

To date, specific to the Nebraska-Southwest Iowa flooding disaster, the Red Cross has:

Provided 30 shelters, to accommodate more than 6,000 shelter stays across Nebraska and Southwest Iowa

Served more than 111,000 meals and snacks

Distributed more than 59,000 emergency relief supplies

The shelters will remain open as long as necessary. The Red Cross is projecting that disaster relief will last at a minimum two more months, and then they will begin to pivot into a long-term recovery plan to help those affected here at home.

