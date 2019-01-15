Registration For 2019 Cornhusker State games

Lowest entry fees in all sports are offered from now until Feb. 14 at Registration is open for the 35th annual Cornhusker State Games, featuring competition in 70 sports at venues in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities. Most sports take place July 19-28, and officials expect more than 11,000 participants. New sports include Cornhole, Kart Racing and Miniature Golf. CSG competitions are open to Nebraska athletes of all ages and abilities. Registration and information are available at CornhuskerStateGames.com Lowest entry fees in all sports are offered from now until Feb. 14 at CornhuskerStateGames.com . The final deadline to register for most sports is July 8. Opening Ceremonies are set for Friday, July 19 at Seacrest Field with a parade of athletes, skydivers, fireworks, patriotic tribute, mascot showcase and torch-lighting. All registered athletes will receive a shirt, free meal, admission to the Opening Ceremonies and a chance to win one of 5,000 custom-cast gold, silver and bronze medals. Finishers in several events will receive commemorative medallions.

The Cornhusker State Games is a qualifying event for the 2021 State Games of America (SGA), which takes place in Ames/Des Moines, Iowa.

The Cornhusker State Games is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, which also conducts the Nebraska Corporate Games, LiveWell Challenge, the Mud Run and the Pumpkin Run. Platinum partners include Nebraska Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and LinPepCo.