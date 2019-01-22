Registration Now Open for Parks and Rec Camps

The Parks and Recreation Department invites families to register now for the FUNdamental Healthy Me Summer Day Camps that begin in May and the Pioneers Park Nature Center Camps that begin in March.

FUNdamental Healthy Me camps begin Tuesday, May 28 and run through Friday, August 9. Summer camps are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and cost $139 per child, per week. Elementary and middle school-age children may be registered for the entire summer or on a week-to-week basis. Register online at lincoln.ne.gov(keyword: summer day camp) or contact the camp location.

The camps will focus on health, nutrition and fitness. Activities include swimming, archery, tennis, canoeing, gardening, nature walks, field trips to museums and zoos and yoga lessons provided by certified instructors. Participants also will be introduced to the sport of Pickleball. FUNdamental Healthy Me camps are offered at these locations:

Air Park Neighborhood Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876

Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789

Bethany Park, Cotner Boulevard and Vine St., 402-441-7952

Calvert Community Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480

“F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St., 402-441-7951

Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave., 402-441-6789

Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954

McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952

Scholarships are available to these camps for those who meet income guidelines. Scholarship applications are available at all recreation centers; the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 3131 “O” Street, Suite 300; the Playground Office, 1225 “F” St.; and at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: scholarship). As part of the Summer Food Program, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will serve breakfast and lunch at all locations except Bethany and Irving.

The Pioneers Park Nature Center (PPNC) camps are open to children age 3 to 17 and focus on enjoying and learning about nature while exploring the outdoors. Registration forms are available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov(keywords: nature camps).

PPNC offers a Nature Explorers Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 through 15. This camp is open to elementary-age students at PPNC, and the fee is $185 per child.

Three summer camps are offered:

The Leadership Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 through 7 is open to children age 14 through 17 at Pioneers Park. The fee is $150 per child.

The Wilderness Nature Day Camps from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 through August 2 are open to children age 6 through 13 at Pioneers Park. The fee is $185 per child.

Camp Discovery is offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays from June 3 through July 18. This camp is open to children age 3 to 6 at the PPNC Prairie Building. The fee is $90 per child.

For more information on nature camp fees and themes, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: nature camps), call 402-441-7895 or email naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

