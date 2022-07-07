Registration Now Open for Parks and Recreation Fall Team Sports

Lincoln, NE (July 7, 2022) The Parks and Recreation Department today announced that registration is open for fall team sports, including adult volleyball, kickball, softball, and youth NFL Flag football. Adult leagues are for those age 18 and older. Youth leagues are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Online registration is available at www.teamsideline.com/lincolnne for the following leagues:
Adult slow-pitch softball – Recreational and competitive coed leagues and men’s leagues include an a six-week regular season and single elimination tournament. Games will be played at Mahoney, Holmes, and Ballard fields beginning August 12. The regular registration fee is $296 per team until July 17, and late registration is $317. The registration deadline is July 24.
Adult kickball – Outdoor competitive and recreation leagues are scheduled on Sundays at the Lewis ballfield complex. The six-game season is from mid-August through October and includes a single elimination tournament. The fee is $226 per team and the registration deadline is July 24. Teams require a minimum of 10 players.
Youth NFL flag football – Five-on-five coed play is offered for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (as of the 2022-23 school year). Games are played on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at Lewis ballfields from August 29 through October. Registration fees through July 18 are $85 for the first child and $80 for each additional child in the same family. Late registration fees from July 19 through 25 are $95 for the first child and $90 for each additional child in the same family. Need-based scholarships are available.
“Team sports are a great opportunity for friends, coworkers, and church groups to play a fun and friendly, competitive sport that builds leadership and fellowship,” said Team Sports Supervisor Monica Manning.
Official/referee positions are available for team sports games. Positions pay $22 per game. Contact the Team Sports office at 402-441-7892 for more information.
For more information about adult and youth team sports, call 402-441-7892 or visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.