Remains Found At Pawnee Lake Are That of Missing Lincoln Woman

LINCOLN—(News Release June 12)—On June 10, at 11:54 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the human remains found at Pawnee Lake, 11500 West Adams Street. Due to the evidence found at the scene, LSO investigators considered the death suspicious. Crime Scene Technicians have been processing the scene, and areas around the lake had been closed but are now open.
An autopsy was conducted at 1 p.m. on June 11, 2021, and the identity of the deceased person was confirmed to be 23-year-old Carly Schaaf. Carly was reported missing by her mother on May 19, 2021. During that investigation, investigators determined she had gone missing under suspicious circumstances. The manner and cause of death are unknown at this time.
Carly’s family has been notified and we ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve her death. Our agency will be keeping them in our thoughts during this difficult time.
At this time, there is not an ongoing threat to general public. This investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000, the 24-hour tip line at 402-441- 9903, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
A press conference will be held Monday, June 14th at 8:45 a.m. in the Lincoln Police Department Media Briefing room at 575 S 10th Street.