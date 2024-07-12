Reminders for Beating the Heat in Lincoln This Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–Just a reminder for you this weekend to check on those people that may be susceptible to the hot weather, including the elderly, young children. Pets would also need to be kept out of the heat.

Don’t leave anyone or pets inside a hot vehicle, even if you have the AC on, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman. She says even with the AC on and window rolled up, it can still get hot when vehicles aren’t moving.

If you are going to be outside, drink plenty of fluids like water to keep cool. Limit your time outside if possible.

An excessive heat watch goes into effect at noon on Sunday and will run until 8pm Monday. Temperatures in Lincoln are expected to reach at or above 100 degrees, with heat index values anywhere up around 107 degrees or greater.