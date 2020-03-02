Renovation At Veterans Memorial Garden Underway
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 2)-A major renovation project began at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park Monday. The project involves removing, then replacing the 5,000 Bricks of Honor contained in various monuments throughout the garden.
This is the first phase of the renovation project, which is already funded, and will include the 19 World War II monuments, which account for about half of all bricks in the garden.
According to Parks and Rec Facilities Manager J.J. Yost, the reason for the renovation is the wear and tear from years of weathering on the bricks. Yost said that some bricks date back 20 to 30 years.
After the Bricks of Honor are removed, they will be replaced by identical bricks with the names and inscriptions replicated.
Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation Maggie Stuckey said the renovation is expected to be complete by Memorial Day. She added that the bricks will be rededicated at the annual dedication ceremony on the second Saturday of June.
READ MORE: Nebraska Joins Lawsuit Defending States’ Rights To Regulate Prescription Costs