Repealing Death Penalty Bill Back Before Nebraska Lawmakers

Back before lawmakers this session, an effort repeal Nebraska’s death penalty.

Four years ago, he was successful in his effort to get rid of capital punishment in Nebraska, only to see it reinstated by voter support a year later. Now, Omaha Senator Ernie Chambers is back this session to completely eliminate the death penalty, when he introduced his repeal bill on Thursday morning.

Last August, the state carried out its first death sentence in a generation, when Carey Dean Moore died from lethal injection for the 1979 killings of two Omaha cab drivers.

State prison officials never mentioned who the supplier was of the drugs used in the Moore execution.