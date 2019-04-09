Report of Suspicious Person Leads to Recovery of 3 Ounces of Meth

Frennel Henderson. Photo Courtesy of LPD

A report of a suspicious person in the 4000 Block of North 12th Street Sunday evening led police to find over three ounces of suspected meth and a thousand dollars in drug money.

Information officer Angela Sands said a resident in a home reported that 30-year-old Henderson Frennel was parked outside her home just after 6pm for over an hour when she called police.

Frennel told police he was resting in the running vehicle. The responding officer said Frennel was found with an open bottle of tequila between his feet.

Frennel was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

