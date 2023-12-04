REPORT: Recordings Show How The Mormon Church Protects Itself From Child Sex Abuse Claims

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — A former Mormon bishop whom a top church official said committed “sexual transgression” with his own daughter was excommunicated after making a religious confession.

Recordings obtained by The Associated Press show that instead of helping prosecutors, the church used a legal playbook that keeps sex abuse secret.

Within weeks, prosecutors dropped the charges, and the former bishop is now a free man.

The recordings provide an unprecedented record of the steps the church normally takes behind closed doors to keep allegations of child sex abuse secret – steps that can leave predators free and children at risk.