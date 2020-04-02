Reported COVID-19 Cases in Lincoln Now Reach 12
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addressing the media on the latest in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln were reported Thursday, bringing the community’s total to 12.
Of the three new cases today, one is travel-related, one is a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and the third is still under investigation.
- The travel-related case is a man in his 60s who returned from Spain on March 24. He followed the recommendations and self-quarantined at home. He developed symptoms on March 26 and has remained self-isolated.
- The second is a woman in her 40s who is in the same household as a person who contracted the virus through travel. She also followed the recommendations and has been self-quarantined.
- The third case is a man in his 60s, and still under investigation
Lancaster County reports 495 negative tests and 14 pending results from the Public Health Lab.
READ MORE: Today’s Corona Virus Facts