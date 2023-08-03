Reports Show Nebraska Economy Showing Signs of Slowdown

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3)–The next couple of months could mark a slowdown in Nebraska’s economy.

According to the Mid-America Business Conditions Index that was released by Creighton University on Tuesday shows business conditions in nine states, including Nebraska, dropped below growth neutral from June’s reading of 50.8 to 46.1 in July, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. A score below 50 indicated a declining economy. Creighton economist Dr. Ernie Goss says nearly 46% of supply managers expect a recession the second half of the year.

The index released from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed a reading of 40.4 in July down from the 46.1 in June, also signaling a slowdown with the state’s economy.