Resident Satisfaction Survey Deadline Feb. 16th
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2020) Lincoln residents are reminded that the deadline is Sunday, February 16 to complete a survey regarding quality of life issues in Lincoln. The survey is available at go.unl.edu/LNK2020.
The survey gives residents an opportunity to evaluate a wide range of City services and to give their opinions on issues like neighborhoods, City growth, employment opportunities and the environment. Personal information will be kept confidential, and respondents’ names will not be used for mailing lists. The survey gives residents the option to receive email updates from the City of Lincoln.
The survey results are expected by late March and will be used to inform the Mayor’s office and the City Council as the 2020-2022 City budget is developed.
The City continues to partner with the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center on the resident satisfaction surveys. The University’s Bureau of Sociological Research is handling a portion of data collection. More information on the Center and Bureau is available at ppc.nebraska.edu and bosr.unl.edu.
