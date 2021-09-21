Residents Invited to Comment on Comprehensive and Transportation Plans

Lincoln, NE (September 21, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today encouraged the public to participate in a virtual public meeting to provide input regarding the DRAFT 2050 Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan and Long Range Transportation Plan. Input received at this event will help finalize these plans. Those interested have until October 6 to visit lincoln.ne.gov/planforward2050.
Planning Director David Cary said that based on past and current population and household trends, Lincoln is expected to add approximately 107,000 people and need an additional 48,000 households by 2050.
“The DRAFT Comprehensive Plan discusses how Lincoln can accommodate our anticipated growth over the next 30 years, with considerations for residential, commercial and industrial uses,” Cary said. “The plan aims to achieve growth in all quadrants of the city, both within the existing city as infill and along the edge as new growth, while being mindful of infrastructure costs and needs along with protection of environmentally sensitive areas. The plan is a roadmap to “plan forward,” not only in time, but in concept, to envision a community that is resilient, innovative, livable, thriving, and equitable.”
In addition to the virtual event, comments on the DRAFT Comprehensive and Transportation plans will be received at the following in-person public meetings:
The Comprehensive Plan provides the City with a guide for the next 30 years in the areas of land use, economic development, housing, transportation, health, and sustainability. The Long Range Transportation Plan identifies the transportation needs of the community for the next 30 years and provides a detailed financing plan for what can be afforded.
Final drafts of these plans are expected to be submitted to the Planning Commission, Lancaster County Board, Lincoln City Council, and the Metropolitan Planning Organization Officials Committee for approval in late 2021.