Resisted Arrest Results In Stitches For LPD Officer
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 29)- Lincoln Police were looking for 19-year-old John M. Thompson III Tuesday night on account of two outstanding arrest warrants.
Officers went to Thompson’s mother’s home near 64th and Adams, where she told police he may be home and gave them permission to look.
Officers found Thompson locked inside a basement bathroom and talked him into exiting. Thompson changed his mind, however, when officers began placing him in handcuffs.
Thompson clenched his fists and attempted to punch the officers. As officers struggled to control Thompson and place him on the ground, Thompson continued to thrash around, which caused one of the officers to hit his face on the washing machine. The impact caused a gash on the officer’s lip that required five stitches to close.
Thompson was arrested and put in jail.
READ MORE: Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests For Weapons And Drugs