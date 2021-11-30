Results Released From LPD’s ‘Click It or Ticket’ Enforcement

LINCOLN–(News Release Nov. 30)–The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” enforcement effort that began Wednesday, November 24 and continued through Sunday, November 28, 2021. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children.
LPD’s Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement project:
Speeding – Official 105
Speeding – Warning 12
Seatbelt Violation – Official 16
Seatbelt Violation – Warning 4
No Insurance – Official 14
No Insurance – Warning 10
No Valid Registration – Official 48
No Valid Registration – Warning 11
Other Traffic Violations – Official 19
Other Traffic Violations – Warning 27
Driving Under Suspension 3
Criminal- Official-open container 1
Warrant Arrests 2
Total Official Traffic Citations 206
Total Warning Traffic Citations 64