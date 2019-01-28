Retired Highway Safety Administrator on Distracted Driving

The everlasting story of dangerous driving has always been about drunk driving, but KFOR’s Dale Johnson sat down with retired Nebraska Office of Highway Safety administrator Fred Zwonechek to discuss the dangers of other less-than-ideal driving scenarios.

Last year in Nebraska, 19 people were killed in distracted driving crashes.

“Drowsy driving and distracted driving are way under reported. And granted, we do have nearly 5,000 that are, where they’ve actually been identified as distracted,” said Zwonechek.

Zwonechek added, “Fatalities are [also] way under reported, because you don’t have any witnesses [and] the evidence is sometimes difficult to collect. There’s a lot more of them that are related to distractions.”

