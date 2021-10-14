Reunification Drill Friday at Southwest High School

(KFOR NEWS October 14, 2021) After Southwest High School is dismissed early on Friday, Oct. 15th, because of finals, the school will be the location for a “reunification” drill.
Reunification would occur after students and staff evacuate their building and walk to a designated relocation site because they would be unable to return to their school because of continued safety concerns. For example, a gas leak or a fire. Parents would then pick up their students at the reunification site – Southwest, in the case of this drill.
The drill will take place from approximately 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
The drill will involve students and staff from a middle school who will be bussed to Southwest.
