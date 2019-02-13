Ricketts, Brewers Join Forces Against Proposed Beer Tax

Governor Pete Ricketts accepting the Governor's Cup from Adam Bruntz, Managing Editor, Site Selection Magazine

Gov. Pete Ricketts is joining forces with Nebraska’s craft brewers to fight proposals that would raise taxes on craft beer in an effort to reduce property taxes.

Ricketts announced simultaneous events dubbed “Raise Glasses, Not Taxes” on March 1 in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.

The events are designed to draw the public’s attention to LB314 and LB497, both of which would raise taxes on craft beer, spirits, wine and other goods.

Ricketts argues that the bills amount to a tax shift that would do little to address the long-term trend of rising property taxes. Supporters say the burden has increasingly shifted to farmers.

Ricketts has unveiled his own competing plan to slow the increases and says he’s open to other ideas as long as they don’t raise taxes.

