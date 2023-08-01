Ricketts Co-Sponsoring Bipartisan Bill Geared Toward Flex-Fuel and Electric Vehicles

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 1)–With the push toward having the auto industry go electric, Nebraska Republican Senator Pete Ricketts is proposing the Flex-Fuel Fairness Act, also co-sponsored by Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, which would give a level playing field to electric and flex-fuel vehicles.

The bipartisan bill would allow an option for people to buy what works best for them while burning cleaner gas. Ricketts said on Monday here in Lincoln he has some concerns with the EPA’s proposal, including accessing charging stations in rural Nebraska.

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring gas stations sell more E-15 Fuel.