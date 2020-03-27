      Breaking News
BREAKING: Third Coronavirus Case Reported In Lincoln

Ricketts Executive Order Allows Takeout for Mixed Drinks With Lids

Mar 27, 2020 @ 4:18am

(KFOR NEWS  March 27, 2020)     Governor Pete Ricketts has issued a new executive order allowing restaurants and bars to provide mixed drinks with lids for takeout.

“Our restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “I’ve signed an executive order to help them by allowing takeout for pre-made cocktails and other alcoholic beverages as long as they are sealed with a lid.”

Read the executive order by clicking here.

READ MORE:   NE. Labor Commissioner tracts to spike in unemployment claims