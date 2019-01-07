Ricketts Has Snubbed A Nebraska Author Whose Book Was Chosen For Statewide Recognition

Governor Pete Ricketts
Author Ted Genoways (Via Twitter)

Gov. Pete Ricketts has snubbed a Nebraska author whose book was chosen for statewide recognition.

The Republican governor acknowledged Monday he refused to sign a proclamation honoring Ted Genoways, whose book, “This Blessed Earth” was chosen for the “2019 One Book, One Nebraska” honor. The program encourages Nebraskans to read and discuss one book with ties to Nebraska.

Ricketts says he hasn’t read the book, but describes Genoways as “political activist” who has been critical of national leaders. Ricketts says he only wants to sign proclamations for those who seek to unite residents. Genoways, of Lincoln, has written critically about President Donald Trump, the Keystone XL pipeline and Nebraska’s all-GOP congressional delegation, but says he has also questioned Obama administration policies.

“This Blessed Earth” follows a Nebraska farm family struggling to stay afloat in the midst of shifting trade policies and climate change. Genoways also wrote a 2014 book, “The Chain,” that highlights problems caused by major slaughterhouses.

 

