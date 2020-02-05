Ricketts Reacts To SOTU Address
(KFOR NEWS February 5, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following President Donald J. Trump’s State of the Union Address to the U.S. Congress:
“President Trump truly is delivering on his promises to the American people in the ‘most exceptional Republic ever to exist in all of human history.’ From millions of new jobs to new trade deals, he is helping create great opportunities for Nebraska’s working families. His proposal to expand school choice will help students achieve their dreams, and his continued commitment to appointing conservative judges will protect our Constitution. Congress should answer President Trump’s call to ban late-term abortions and bar illegal immigrants from receiving free government healthcare.”
READ MORE: More Americans losing vision