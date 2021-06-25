(KFOR NEWS June 25, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an Executive Order pushing back on President Biden’s 30 x 30 plan, which aims to conserve or permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by 2030.
Among other things, the “Stop 30 x 30” Executive Order directs state agencies to restrict state support for permanent conservation easements, highlights local governments opposing 30 x 30, and sets up training to help local governments push back on 30 x 30.
Read the full order by clicking here.
