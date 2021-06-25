      Weather Alert

Ricketts Sets Up Training For Local Governments To Oppose Biden’s 30×30 Plan

Jun 25, 2021 @ 3:53am
Gov. Ricketts is joined by county commissioners and ag leaders from across the state for an Executive Order signing ceremony.

(KFOR NEWS  June 25, 2021)   Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an Executive Order pushing back on President Biden’s 30 x 30 plan, which aims to conserve or permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by 2030.

Among other things, the “Stop 30 x 30” Executive Order directs state agencies to restrict state support for permanent conservation easements, highlights local governments opposing 30 x 30, and sets up training to help local governments push back on 30 x 30.

Read the full order by clicking here.

