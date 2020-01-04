Ricketts Signs Human Trafficking Proclamation
Photo Credit: 10/11
(KFOR NEWS January 4, 2020) The number of people trafficked every year in this country is equal to the population of Lincoln. On Monday, Governor Ricketts signs a proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Nebraska. Joining the governor will be Attorney General, Doug Peterson and Nebraskans working to end human trafficking. Trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world, netting traffickers over $150 billion annually.
READ MORE: Husker running back, Maurice Washing off NE team