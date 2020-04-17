Ricketts: Will Find Solution Best For Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts signs LB 1198 into law, providing emergency funds to fight coronavirus.
Lincoln, NE (April 17, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts says the phased approach to re-opening the economy, announced by President Trump Thursday, is one document for 50 states. He said one solution will not work for every state or every country around the world.
“A one size fits all document is not going to work, so we’re going to be taking a look at it, in cooperation with our Federal Partners, and our local partners, and construct an approach that works for Nebraska.” He added, however, that nothing is going to change in April. Ricketts re-emphasized his “Three Weeks To Stay Home and Stay Healthy” campaign which says will help hold down the spread of the virus and help the State return to normal operation.
The Governor also said paying attention to the mental health of family, friends and neighbors is important, given the stressful situation created by the virus emergency. Sherry Dawson, the Head of Behavioral Health for the State Department of Health and Human Services, said it’s important to keep in touch with close friends and family, even if it has to be a distance. “People are having virtual coffee hours by Zoom, and even Zoom Happy Hours” she said.
Annette Dubas, head of the Nebraska Mental Health Association, said calls to the State’s Crisis Hotlines have been at volumes equal to those seen during the Farm Crisis of the 1980’s. “I lived through that Farm Crisis” she said. “That tells me it’s a pretty serious situation.” She said only 40% of those who need mental health care will get it, and less than 20% of those who need substance abuse care will seek it out.