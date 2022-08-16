Rifle Found In Dead Man’s Run Near East Park Theaters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–Lincoln Police are working to find out how a gun got into Dead Man’s Run, the creek that runs through portions of north and east Lincoln, and who it belongs to after it was found around 8 o’clock Sunday night by a 20-year-old woman just north of the East Park Cinema theaters.
Captain Todd Kocian says the woman found a .22-caliber rifle.
“The firearm was found to have a significant amount of rust and mud on it,” Kocian said. “So it appears it had been in that creek for a while.”
Police are working to identify the owner of the firearm and determine how it came to be at that location. Captain Kocian suggests if you ever find a gun, don’t handle it and call police, so the firearm can be safely removed from the area and secured.