Risk Of Domestic Abuse Higher During Social Isolation
Gov. Ricketts calls on Nebraskans to continue social distancing and good
hygiene habits during his daily press briefing on the State’s response to COVID-19.
(KFOR NEWS April 7, 2020) The risk of domestic abuse at a time when Nebraskans are more socially isolated than usual. Lynne Lange, Executive Director of the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, joined the Governor at today’s press event. She highlighted resources available to abuse survivors, along with the steps Nebraska shelters have taken to better serve survivors during the pandemic.
Gov. Ricketts: Domestic Abuse Vigilance
- Social isolation gives abusive partners increased access to victims, and some victims may be forced to isolate or quarantine in settings that are not safe.
- The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to impact the incidence of domestic violence in much the same way as natural disasters. People face new stressors during a disaster, such as job loss or reduced income, and community resources are simultaneously strained.
- Calls for help during an immediate crisis vary, but requests for shelter and assistance usually surge after people can safely leave their homes.
- Nebraskans who need help can call any of the following hotlines:
o National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
o Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
o National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline: 1-866-331-9474
- If you are feeling overwhelmed with emotions such as sadness, depression, and anxiety—or feel like you want to harm yourself or someone else— please call one of these numbers:
o 911
o Nebraska Family Helpline (888) 866-8660
o National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)
o Disaster Distress Helpline (800) 985-5990
Lynne Lange: Domestic Abuse Vigilance
- While the pandemic doesn’t cause violence, it creates conditions where abuse is more likely.
- The primary tactic violent abusers use is to isolate their victims. This isolation is exacerbated right now at a time when many people are in quarantine.
- Shelters are stepping up their work to disinfect rooms and materials.
- Shelters are also taking social distancing precautions to house survivors in separate bedrooms with their own bathrooms.
- Nebraskans can find services for those dealing with domestic violence at www.nebraskacoalition.org/get_help.
April 6th through the 12th is Public Health Week in Nebraska. Full video of Monday’s press briefing is available by clicking here.
READ MORE: State total of COVID-19 cases up to 412