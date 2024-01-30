Road Closures Bumped Up to Wednesday in South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–A couple of street closures for Thursday have now been bumped ahead to Wednesday.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says in a news release to KFOR that South Street between Broadmoore and Pacific drives will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to “A” Street to South 70th Street.

South Street between 48th and 49th streets will be closed from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The recommended detour is South 48th Street to Normal Boulevard to South 56th Street. The closures are for tree removal projects.