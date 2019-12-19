Road Closures Due to Tree Removal
Portions of two streets will temporarily close for tree removal Friday December 20th, and Monday December 23rd.
- The east and center lanes of South 10th Street between Garfield and Washington streets will close from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, December 20. The sidewalk on the east side of the street will also be closed.
- Havelock Avenue, between 66th and 67th streets will close from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, December 23. The sidewalks on both sides of the street will also be closed.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to residences will be maintained.
The Community Forestry Division of the Parks and Recreation Department is removing trees on arterial streets that have been damaged by disease or vehicles.
READ MORE: N-121 Bridge Opening Ahead of Schedule