Road Rage Leads To Gunfire Sunday Afternoon In Southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man for shooting a 68-year-old man following a road rage incident Sunday afternoon near 56th and Pine Lake Road.
Tyler Foster is accused of a first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police Sgt. Andrew Vocasek tells KFOR News Foster and the victim had pulled over into a parking lot outside of a hotel in the 5800 block of Boboli Lane and started fighting. Foster then pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the man.
“The victim was transported to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition, according to Sgt. Vocasek.
How the road rage incident started remains under investigation. No one else was hurt.