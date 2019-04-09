Road Rage Led To Monday’s Rollover Crash In North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 9)–Monday’s rollover crash at 42nd and Vine appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident.
Lincoln Police Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News Tuesday morning the 17-year-old female driver and the driver of a white Toyota were westbound at 48th and Vine and were engaging in one another in a confrontation, after the teen allegedly had cut off the other vehicle.
Dilsaver said the teen and the other driver continued the exchange until 42nd and Vine.
“She (the teen) eventually over-corrected her vehicle and left the road way onto the north side of Vine Street,” Dilsaver said.
The 17-year-old’s car “impacted” a curbside electrical box and ultimately a garage to a building that once was home to an ambulance service and later a mobile DJ business. Captain Dilsaver said the vehicle came to a rest on its side after rolling.
After being rescued, the teen was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.
No citations have been issued yet because police are still looking for the other driver, according to Dilsaver.
