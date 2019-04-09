Road Rage Led To Monday’s Rollover Crash In North Lincoln

Lincoln Firefighters work a rollover crash that ended up inside a garage of a building near 42nd and Vine on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Courtesy of James Kyhn)

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 9)–Monday’s rollover crash at 42nd and Vine appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Lincoln Police Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News Tuesday morning the 17-year-old female driver and the driver of a white Toyota were westbound at 48th and Vine and were engaging in one another in a confrontation, after the teen allegedly had cut off the other vehicle.

Dilsaver said the teen and the other driver continued the exchange until 42nd and Vine.

“She (the teen) eventually over-corrected her vehicle and left the road way onto the north side of Vine Street,” Dilsaver said.

The 17-year-old’s car “impacted” a curbside electrical box and ultimately a garage to a building that once was home to an ambulance service and later a mobile DJ business. Captain Dilsaver said the vehicle came to a rest on its side after rolling.

After being rescued, the teen was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued yet because police are still looking for the other driver, according to Dilsaver.

