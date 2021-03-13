Road Work Begins On Washington Street Monday
(Lincoln, NE March 13, 2021) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 15, Washington Street between South 19th and South 25th streets will be closed for a water main repair project. The on-street bike route in this area will also be closed. The recommended detour route is “B” Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by October 31.
Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Access to homes in this area will be maintained. Travelers are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience throughout this project. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.