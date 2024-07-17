Road Work in NE and NW Lincoln Begins Wednesday and Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–A pair of street closures to keep an eye open for the rest of this week.

Leighton Avenue from Cotner Boulevard to 70th Street will be closed beginning Wednesday as part of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The recommended detour is Holdrege or Adams streets to 56th or 70th streets. This work is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.

Northbound Sun Valley Boulevard from Charleston Street to south of North 10th Street will be closed beginning tomorrow Thursday for pavement repair. The recommended detour is “O” Street to 10th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 2.