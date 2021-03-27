Road Work Projects Continue Next Week Around Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS March 27, 2021) Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, “A” Street between South 84th and South 98th streets will be closed to complete a Lincoln on the Move street investment growth project. Access on “A” Street between South 84th and Smoky Hill Road will remain open to local traffic. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes, including using “O” Street from South 84th to South 120th streets. This work is scheduled to be completed by July.
This growth project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow by constructing one lane in each direction with a raised center median and roundabouts at the intersections of South 89th and South 93rd streets. ADA-accessible sidewalks, lighting and utility construction will also be completed as part of this project.
Beginning March 30, the MoPac Trail at 94th Street will be closed for road construction. The work is expected to be completed by the end of June. The MoPac Trail between 84th and 94th streets will remain open, but trail users on that section must turn around at 94th Street. Eastbound trail users are advised to start trips at the South 98th and “A” streets trailhead. Westbound trail users are advised to start at the trailhead on 84th Street.