      Weather Alert

Robbery At South Lincoln Pharmacy Under Investigation

Mar 10, 2020 @ 10:30am
LPD at the scene of a reported robbery at Stockwell Pharmacy off of 27th and Stockwell. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported robbery around 9:15am Tuesday at Stockwell Pharmacy off of 27th and Stockwell.  Police describe the suspect as a white male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, had his face covered and was wearing denim pants.  LPD had put up a perimeter in the area looking for the suspect.  No reports, yet, of any injuries.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information. 