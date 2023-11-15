Robbery Early Tuesday Afternoon at NW Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 15)–A robbery at a home in Lincoln’s Airpark neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at a home near NW 54th and West Superior, where an 18-year-old man was fixing lunch with his 19-year-old girlfriend and heard a loud bang he thought was a gunshot. The suspect kicked in the front door and forced his way inside, taking a white lock-box-style safe from a home office.

The suspect was last seen getting into an older-style silver SUV and drove away. No one was hurt in the incident.

Kocian said the suspect is described as a black male around 40-years-old, with a shaved-head and sunglasses, along with a black hoodie and green pants.