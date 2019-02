Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday evening in an alley between 13th and 14th streets, C to D streets. Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS the victim was in a car driven by a man who used a black gun to steal the victim’s hooded sweatshirt, cell phone and other personal belongings. Officers found a black BB gun in the alley.

READ MORE: Pregnant mother and 3 young children killed in crash near Fremont