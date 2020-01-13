Robbery Monday Morning At Lincoln Convenience Store
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–A robbery early Monday morning at a southwest Lincoln convenience store.
It happened at the Casey’s General Store off of 9th and South, shortly after 2am, according to Lincoln Police Captain Jake Dilsaver. He told KFOR News the robber showed a handgun and demanded money, but walked out with only story merchandise.
The clerk backed up and locked himself in a room. Unable to get money from the register, the robber then rummaged through the tobacco products and leaves the store.
The male is described a 5’5”-5’7”, skinny build, wearing a black ski mask, grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up under a tan Carhartt style coat, red ‘jogger’ pants with white stripes down the side, black shoes, and wearing black backpack.
Several witnesses were interviewed who saw the male either inside the store or fleeing on foot after. The scene was processed and the store video will be analyzed. Total loss is approximately $13 in tobacco products.
The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.