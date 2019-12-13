Robbery Reported At East Lincoln Bank Friday Morning
Lincoln Police investigate the scene of a robbery on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and "O". (Elijah Herbel,/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–Some updated information regarding a robbery Friday inside the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and “O” streets.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Ed Sheridan told KFOR News at the scene that a white man about 35 to 45-years-old walked in with a cardboard Coors Light beer box, armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. He took off with an undisclosed amount of money and headed east, then south on foot.
A K-9 unit could not track down the suspect.
Sgt. Sheridan says the man is 6-foot with a larger build, has a gray beard, wearing a red and white baseball cap, dark-green puffy coat, sunglasses and a blue and white bandana partially covering his face.
No one inside the bank was hurt. If you have any information about this suspect, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.
