Robbery Suspect Wore Shower Curtain While Holding Up Downtown Lincoln Liquor Store

Security photo taken from video outside of Mum’s Liquor near 22nd and “O” early Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 showing a robbery suspect entering the store wrapped up in a shower curtain. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–A bizarre description to a suspect in a robbery case from early Tuesday morning at Mum’s Liquor off of 22nd and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police say an unknown male, about 5-10, 180 pounds wearing a black hoodie with pink bands on the shoulders, a mask, gloves and a shower curtain over his body, walked into the store, ran behind the counter and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding money. Investigators say the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money, but the shower curtain was left behind and recovered by investigators.

No one was hurt. Any information you may have in this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.