Roca Berry Farm Rewrites Admission Policy on Facebook

(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2022) Owners of Roca Berry Farm has posted the following admission revision on its Facebook page:
“A group of teenagers, ages 13 to 15, arrived on the farm with the intent to cause physical harm to guests, staff, and the property. Unfortunately, they were successful and our deepest regrets and heartfelt sympathies go out to those affected by this group. While we are pleased that the incident resulted in no serious injuries, we find these actions to be reprehensible and intolerable.