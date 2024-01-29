Rock Acts Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper to Perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena Aug. 24

LINCOLN–(LiveNation News Release Jan. 29)–Rock legends Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce the continuation of Freaks on Parade with special guests Ministry and Filter for the 2024 summer tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city run begins on Tuesday, August 20 in Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater, with stops throughout North America including Saint Paul, Milwaukee, Boston and Austin, before wrapping up on Wednesday, September 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning Tuesday, January 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 2 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

2024 FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 22 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena ^^

Sun Aug 25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 27 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 01 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Sep 04 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri Sep 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Sep 07 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Sep 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Sep 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Sep 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 15 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Sep 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Sep 18 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena