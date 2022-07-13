Rollover Crash Early Wednesday Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–At least five people suffered minor injuries, when a truck they were in rolled into a building early Wednesday morning at 27th and “O” Street.
Lincoln Police tell KFOR News they were called to the scene just after 3:30am and found that an eastbound truck had rolled and hit the building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
So far, no arrests or citations have been made and the investigation is ongoing.