      Breaking News
Rural Lincoln Man’s Death Ruled a Homicide

Rollover Crash Early Wednesday Near Downtown Lincoln

Jul 13, 2022 @ 9:45am

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–At least five people suffered minor injuries, when a truck they were in rolled into a building early Wednesday morning at 27th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR News they were called to the scene just after 3:30am and found that an eastbound truck had rolled and hit the building on the northeast corner of the intersection.  Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

So far, no arrests or citations have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On