Rollover Crash Wednesday Morning In North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–It’s not clear yet what led to a crash early Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. It happened just before 6am at 14th and Fletcher.

It was around 5:45am that a witness saw a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Fletcher Avenue approaching 14th Street, according to Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer.

“The witnesses reported that the pickup violated the stop sign and continued across 14th Street, leaving the roadway and over the embankment,” according to Vollmer.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and had got the man out of the truck. He was then transported to a Lincoln hospital where he’s in critical condition. Traffic northbound on 14th Street was shut down for most of the morning commute.