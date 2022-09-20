Roper & Sons To Honor Everyday Heroes

Lincoln, NE: (September 19, 2022) – Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln has been honoring loved ones of families for generations. Now, they want to give back with their “Here’s to the Heroes” campaign. They plan to honor heroes in the community. They hope to find and honor people who show selfless service to others, such as teachers, caregivers, neighbors, and friends who brighten someone’s bad days and bolster their good ones.

“Through the many families we’ve served, we’ve been honored to see the ways people rally around those in times of need. We hear tales of hospice workers who took that extra step, neighbors who organize meal preparations to help a family when someone is ill, teachers who spend extra time with their students when unexpected strife manifests, and public servants who invest their off-hours and emotional energy to help when things feel confusing. It’s a true privilege to have the opportunity to honor one of these heroes on Thursday, September 29, said Rebecca Kouma director of Outreach and Marketing at Roper & Sons.”

Anyone in the Lincoln community can nominate someone for the Award. Nominations can be submitted online at roperandsons.com/heroes and will be accepted through September 23, 2022.

Roper & Sons will announce the winner of the Here’s to the Heroes Award at Hub & Soul on Thursday, September 29. All nominees will be guests of Roper & Sons at the event. The winner will be awarded $1,000.00.