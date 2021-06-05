Runners Hit The Streets of Havelock To Raise Money

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Havelock on a clear, muggy Saturday morning to participate in the 43rd annual Havelock Charity Run.
The event put on by the Lincoln Track Club helps raise money for local charities.
The race includes a 3K and 10K course, which includes a run through Mahoney Park off of 70th and Fremont and finish at Havelock Park.
With the unique format of a team competition, and for every team of 4-7 runners that finishes the race, Pinnacle Bank will donate $100 to the team’s charity of choice.
A list of charities can be found here:
United Way of Lincoln
Community Services Fund