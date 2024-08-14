Running Mates of Two Presidential Hopefuls Planning Nebraska Stops

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Nebraska Examiner Aug. 14)–There are reports that the vice-presidential choices for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to make stops in Omaha over the next week.

According to the Nebraska Examiner, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota governor and Nebraska native Tim Walz will stop in Omaha this Saturday. However, no immediate details have been released about Walz’ trip to Omaha. Once they are, we’ll have them posted at kfornow.com.

Meanwhile, the Examiner also reports that Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. and Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, plans to visit Omaha on Aug. 21 for a minimum $1,000-a-plate fundraiser headlined by the GOP governors and U.S. senators from Nebraska and Iowa and Nebraska’s U.S. House members.