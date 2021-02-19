Rural Mainstreet Economic Outlook Soars To Highest Level Since 2011
(KFOR NEWS February 19, 2021) For the 4th time in the past 5 months, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) climbed above growth neutral. According to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy, the index increased to its highest level since January 2020.
February Survey Results at a Glance:
- Overall index rose to its highest reading since January 2020.
- Business and economic outlook soared to its highest level since March 2011.
- Bank CEOs estimated 2021 cash land rent for non-irrigated, non-pastureland at $218.
- Rural Mainstreet retail sales remain very weak.
- The February farmland price index climbed to its highest level since May 2013.
- Bankers expect farm equipment sales to expand by 3.8% over the next 12 months.
The overall index for February rose to 53.8 from January’s 52.0. The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. Only 8% of bank CEOs indicated economic conditions worsened from the previous month.
