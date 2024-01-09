Russell Files for Candidacy in District 4 Bid for Lancaster County Board

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–One candidate has filed for the District 4 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Military veteran David Russell filed for his candidacy on Friday and is running for the seat currently held by Commissioner Roma Amundson, who is not running for re-election. In a statement to KFOR News, Russell said his campaign will be centered on positive change, community unity, sustainable development and having responsible fiscal policies.

The District Four seat on the County Board covers the southeast portion of Lincoln and Lancaster County. The primary is May 14, while the general election is November 5.